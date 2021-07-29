Deaths continue but postive Covid cases begin to fall

A paramedic wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) exits an ambulance outside St Thomas' Hospital in Westminster, London as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday March 30, 2020. A total of 1,228 patients are reported to have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

There were no deaths within 28 days of a postive Covid test in Shropshire but one over the past seven days. And 10 people were admitted to either the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford or the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in the last 24 hour figures released by the government.

Hospital admissions in the UK rose by 932 in the same period.

A total of 84,300,153 Covid vaccinations have now been given to patients in the UK, including 46,689,242 first doses and 37,610,911 second doses.

Nationally 31,117 people tested positve for Covid - 204,669 in the week - a welcome drop of 37.1 per cent.