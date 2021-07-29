Covid cases fall but hospital admissions rise in Shropshire

Vials with samples taken for the new coronavirus are counted before they are prepared for RNA testing at the molecular pathology lab at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The test is identical to the PCR test being used by the Centers for Disease Control to ease the testing crisis and stop the spread of COVID-19, which has hit the New Orleans area especially hard. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert).

During the seven-day period between July 16-22 there were 984 new cases reported, a decrease of five per cent on the previous week.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire’s director of public health, said 16 hospital beds were occupied by Covid-19 patients and, while there had been no coronavirus-related deaths in local hospitals there had been one death in a community setting.

She said the drop had been expected as schools broke up.

"However, we will continue to monitor the situation closely as we do not believe we have yet seen the impact of restrictions lifting," she said.

"While it is positive that there have been no hospital deaths in this period, it is concerning to see the number of hospital admissions rising each week. Two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine offers the most protection against the virus so please get double jabbed if you haven’t already."

"When you are out and about, it’s important to know your risk. Asses the situation you’re in and make a sensible decision on whether it is safer to socially distance or wear a face mask."