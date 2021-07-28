Health bosses urge caution over falling infection rates in Shropshire

The county has seen an explosion in Covid infections in recent days – with Telford & Wrekin recording its highest number of cases ever – but after successive rises in the number of positive tests, they look to have started to decline.

Despite optimism that it could be the start of a continuing trend, directors of public health at both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin councils said it is too early to tell, and the decline had been expected.

They have warned that the impacts of lifting lockdown entirely have also not yet been seen.

Shropshire’s director of public health, Rachel Robinson, said: “The latest data for Shropshire does show a decline in the number of positive cases, mirroring the situation nationally.

"This was expected as we go into summer; with warmer weather and as schools break up. However, we will continue to monitor the situation closely as we do not believe we have yet seen the impact of restrictions being lifted.

“Regular testing and ensuring everyone has both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine is vitally important to reduce the impact and get us ready for the winter.

"I am really pleased though to see people in Shropshire are taking a cautious approach and are wearing face masks in enclosed, busy spaces, and Covid-secure measures are still in place in many of our businesses – this will help us ensure cases continue to decline.”

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin's Director for Public Health, said: "Last week, we had the highest number of weekly cases since the pandemic began.

"We have started to see a small decline in cases but it's too early to tell if this will continue.

"Cases remain high, however, so for the benefit of others, we should continue to wash hands regularly, keep space from others, and wearing masks.

"The numbers in hospital have started to increase but the vaccine is helping to keep hospital admissions down compared to previous waves