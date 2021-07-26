Walk in vaccination clinics continue

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 25/01/2021 - The Telford International Centre has opened up as a Large Vaccination Site, here for Health and Social workers to begin with..

People are able to visit the clinics without an appointment and get a Covid jab.

All the clinics are offering the Pfizer jab, both first and second doses – although the second dose must be eight weeks since the individual's first dose.

Turreff Hall will be hosting a clinic from 1.30pm to 7.30pm today and tomorrow.

Telford International Centre will also be holding sessions from 8am to 7.30pm Wednesday and Thursday.

AFC Telford United at the Bucks Way, Wellington, will be hosting a clinic from 10am to 5pm on Friday.

Turreff Hall will also be holding a clinic later in the week, from 9am to 2pm on Saturday.