Last Covid figures show a drop in the number of deaths

None of the deaths were in Shropshire although, sadly, one person in the county died in the past seven days, 28 days after testing positive for the virus.

Four people have been admitted to Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin hospital trusts having tested positive for Covid in the last 24 hour period to be made public bring the total of patients in the last week to 26 an increase of 116 per cent.

Across the UK 922 patients were admitted in 24 hours, 5,496 in the past week, a 26.8 per cent increase.

However the number of positive cases that are being recorded is going down.

In Shropshire, 52 tested positive, bringing the weekly total to 801 in the week, a big drop of 35.6 per cent.

The drop was less across the country but still a 21.5 per cent drop - 24,950 in 24 hours and 252,875 in seven days.

Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin have slipped behind in the percentage of people who have had their first vaccination. Across the UK 88.1 per cent of the population have had one vaccination compared to 86.4 per cent of the population locally - 235,907.