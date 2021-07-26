Telford bin collections could be disrupted by crews isolating

The council says that a limited number of areas will experience some disruption to the collections this week, due to Covid isolation rules affecting crews.

Veolia, the contractor responsible for the collections, says that if the householder's green bin for garden waste isn’t collected by the end of the day they should return it to their property and put it back out on the next scheduled collection day.

"Our teams are working hard and all available resources are being used to keep disruption to a minimum," a spokesperson said.

"The Veolia team will continue to collect your purple top wheelie bin, blue bag, food caddy and red top wheelie bin.

"Remember to present your containers by 7am on your collection day as collection patterns may be different during this period.