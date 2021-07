Ironbridge park and ride service moves to school site

A Covid test centre is operating at the Jigger’s Bank car park site

It normally operates from Jigger’s Bank car park but the new location is at the 100-space Abraham Darby School car park which is located at the opposite end of the Gorge and offers buses every 15 minutes.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for economy, housing, transport and infrastructure, said: “The service will run as efficiently as it did before, just in the opposite direction.

“Visitors can be reassured that the park and ride is an efficient and cost-effective way to get around and will help ease pressure on limited parking available around the attractions.

“Fewer cars also make the world heritage site a far more peaceful place to visit, so we encourage visitors and also residents to use the park and ride service whenever they can to visit attractions such as the Bedlam Furnaces, the Iron Bridge itself, Blists Hill or even for a walk through Jackfield and Coalport.”

Ward member for the Ironbridge Gorge, Councillor Carolyn Healy said: “This new service will not just make it easier for visitors to explore the Gorge, it can also be used by residents to get around and travel right through to Madeley.

“Park and ride services also help to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality by reducing the number of cars driving through the Gorge."

The £1 hop-on hop-off service will run every 15 minutes in an anti-clockwise direction from the Abraham Darby car park and then to the old police station on Waterloo Road, Jackfield Tile Museum, Coalport China Museum, Blists Hill Victorian Town, Madeley High Street and then back to the Abraham Darby Car Park.

The service will run every Saturday and Sunday from July 24 until August 29 and also on Monday, August 30 for the bank holiday.

The bus stop for the park and ride can be found on the road immediately outside the leisure centre.