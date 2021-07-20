One further coronavirus related death at Shropshire care home

Latest data from the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 222 virus-related deaths at Shropshire care homes, while the figure remains at 78 at Telford & Wrekin care homes.
There have been no further coronavirus deaths at hospitals in the county, meaning the toll remains at 598.
ONS data states there have been 272 deaths in Powys.
Across the UK, the death toll rose by 96 to 128,823.
A total of 82,592,996 Covid vaccinations have now been given to patients in the UK, including 46,349,709 first doses and 36,243,287 second doses.