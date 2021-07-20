One further coronavirus related death at Shropshire care home

By Lisa O'BrienTelfordCoronavirusPublished: Last Updated:

There has been one further coronavirus related death at a care home in Shropshire.

Latest data from the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 222 virus-related deaths at Shropshire care homes, while the figure remains at 78 at Telford & Wrekin care homes.

There have been no further coronavirus deaths at hospitals in the county, meaning the toll remains at 598.

ONS data states there have been 272 deaths in Powys.

Across the UK, the death toll rose by 96 to 128,823.

A total of 82,592,996 Covid vaccinations have now been given to patients in the UK, including 46,349,709 first doses and 36,243,287 second doses.

Coronavirus
Health
News
Telford
Local Hubs
South Shropshire
Shrewsbury
Oswestry
North Shropshire
Mid Wales
Bridgnorth
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News