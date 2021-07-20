'Bob the Bus' mobile Covid vaccination centre coming to Telford and Shrewsbury

Bob the Bus

People can get their jab closer to home with the help of 'Bob the Bus'.

The mobile vaccination service will be parking up at locations across the area to offer first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

It is part of efforts to ensure that local communities have easy access to the vaccine, particularly in areas where vaccine uptake is low.

Anyone aged 18 or over who has not already had their first dose will be able to have the jab just by turning up – no booking is required.

Steve Ellis, vaccination programme lead, said: “Bob the Bus – our mobile vaccination service – is proving to be an effective tool in ensuring people are able to get the Covid-19 vaccine, particularly for some of our more vulnerable communities and those who find it difficult to access other vaccination sites.

“Getting your vaccine with this service is quick and easy.

"You don’t need to have an NHS number or be registered with a GP – you can just hop on board Bob the Bus at one of his stops this week without the need to book.

“We have plenty of vaccines available, so please do come along if you haven’t yet had your jab.

"If you know someone else who hasn't had theirs, let them know that they can get it at the vaccine bus this week, too."

This week, the bus will visit Hub on the Hill Food Bank, Southgate, Sutton Hill, Telford, on Wednesday between 11.30am and 3.30pm.

It will travel to the food bank at Barnabas Community Projects, Longden Coleham, Shrewsbury, on Friday and park up from 9.30am to 1pm.

On Sunday, between noon and 4pm, it will be at the Windrush generation family celebratory event on the green of Hadley Learning Community School, Waterloo Road, Telford.

People who had their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine over eight weeks ago will be able to get their second dose using the mobile vaccination service as well.

If they prefer, people can still book an appointment at one of the county's vaccination centres, pharmacies or general practice sites that are available through the national booking service.