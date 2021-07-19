'Remain cautious' as Covid restrictions are lifted, urge Shropshire's health officials

Shropshire Council has urged caution as most legal restrictions on social contact have been lifted in England.

There are now no limits on how many people can meet or attend events, some nightclubs reopened at midnight, and table service will not be necessary in pubs and restaurants.

Face coverings will continue to be recommended in some enclosed spaces and where ventilation is poor.

The council continues to encourage a cautious approach as the number of cases rapidly rises, and those who are unvaccinated remain at greatest risk of illness.

At council buildings and services customers will be encouraged to wear a face covering; protective screens will remain in place at receptions; activities must be pre-booked; sanitising stations will be available; and only contactless or card payments will be accepted.

Those visiting leisure centres are asked to change and shower at home if possible and clean equipment before and after use.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said:“Restrictions have lifted but coronavirus hasn’t gone away. We’re in a situation where cases are on the rise sharply, and hospitalisations from Covid-19 are slowly increasing in Shropshire.

“It’s been an incredibly difficult 16 months for everyone and I know lots of you have been longing for this day where restrictions are lifted, but the reality is that coronavirus is still in our communities.

“Shropshire residents have really stepped up in helping to stop the spread of coronavirus so far, and I urge you all to continue to play your part as we move forward.

“Please remain cautious and know your risk. Although social distancing and face coverings are no longer enforceable, assess the situation you are in and make an informed decision on whether or not it is necessary.

“If you have not yet had your jab, or are overdue the second dose, please book it or head to one of the walk-in centres. You are less likely to become seriously ill after two doses if you do catch the virus.”

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for public health, said: “Shropshire has so much to offer and we want people to enjoy it sensibly and as safely as possible.

“Although restrictions have lifted, we will still do everything we can to protect our residents, and that does mean encouraging the use of face coverings and social distancing in some places.