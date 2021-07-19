Newport pool closed for a week after staff have to isolate

Newport's swimming pool has been closed for a week due to staff having to self-isolate.

Telford & Wrekin Council Leisure Services have closed the pool, in Victoria Park, due to staff shortages as a result of people having to self-isolate.

A council spokesperson said: "We are sorry to say that enforced staff shortages due to a number of the team having to isolate will mean that the centre will unfortunately remain closed all week. We will be contacting anyone who has made a booking directly.

"All facilities at Newport will reopen on Monday, July 26, as per the holiday programme. Gym and pool users are of course very welcome to try our other facilities where able to do so. Unfortunately this is not possible for swimming lesson pupils and we will be amending payments accordingly.

"We are really sorry and saddened by the need to make this decision, we apologise for the inconvenience and look forward to welcoming customers back next week."

