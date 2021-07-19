Make changes to isolation times Welsh Assembly member says

Russell George

Yesterday, Transport for Wales issued an apology for cancellations to numerous rail services as Covid-19 notifications forced a number of staff to self-isolate.

Montgomery Welsh Assembly Member, Russell George MS has called on both the Welsh and UK Government to work together to implement changes to isolation rules and the app.

He said: “We have made great strides with our vaccination programme and the restoration of many freedoms, but our vital public services and economic recovery could be severely hampered by a potential ‘ping-demic’.

“The sensitivity of the NHS app and isolation rules across the UK need an immediate review as it is somewhat bizarre double-vaccinated individuals, some who’ve also already had Covid, are being forced to isolate.

“The 10-day self-isolation period for people who have received both jabs needs to come to an end, and a system implemented for those not yet fully vaccinated.