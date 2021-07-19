Make changes to isolation times Welsh Assembly member says

Welsh Conservatives have called on governments to implement changes to isolation rules and the NHS Test and Trace app.

Yesterday, Transport for Wales issued an apology for cancellations to numerous rail services as Covid-19 notifications forced a number of staff to self-isolate.

Montgomery Welsh Assembly Member, Russell George MS has called on both the Welsh and UK Government to work together to implement changes to isolation rules and the app.

He said: “We have made great strides with our vaccination programme and the restoration of many freedoms, but our vital public services and economic recovery could be severely hampered by a potential ‘ping-demic’.

“The sensitivity of the NHS app and isolation rules across the UK need an immediate review as it is somewhat bizarre double-vaccinated individuals, some who’ve also already had Covid, are being forced to isolate.

“The 10-day self-isolation period for people who have received both jabs needs to come to an end, and a system implemented for those not yet fully vaccinated.

“In Wales, this will require a joined-up approach and I implore both the Welsh and UK Governments to work together immediately so changes can be implemented with pace so our recovery does not ground to a halt.”

