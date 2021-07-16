Powys sees sharpest rise in under-25 Covid infections in Wales

At Powys County Council’s meeting on Thursday, chief executive Dr Caroline Turner urged younger people to get vaccinated as the figures for positive case rocket in the county.

Dr Turner said: “Figures released today by Public Health Wales show there have been 235 cases in Powys over the last seven days, this is a rate of 177.4 per 100,000 of the population.

“We are now above the Welsh average and the rate is higher than many urban areas in South Wales.

“The figures are particularly high in the north of the county, in the Newtown area.

“Powys is now seeing the sharpest increase in Wales of infections in young people under the age of 25.

“This is a staggering rate of 349.2 out of every 100,000 per population for young people under the age of 25.

“Of the people who tested positive in Powys, 62 per cent were between the ages of 10 and 29.

“While vaccination rates in Powys are very good, including in young people, we must encourage our young people to take up the offer of vaccinations and ensure that they receive their second one as soon as it’s offered.

“We know that some young people can become ill if they catch Covid.”

Dr Turner said that people are able to pick up lateral flow test kits in nine libraries across Powys and at pharmacies. this list would be expanded by the end of the month.

Council leader Rosemarie Harris said that the spike in new cases showed the importance of abiding by the national guidance of washing hands, wearing face masks and social distancing.

While acknowledging the seriousness of the surge of cases in Powys the announcement of the easing of restrictions in Wales was welcomed, by Councillor Harris.

She said: “I was pleased on a number of fronts yesterday that the announcement by the First Minister lifted some of the Covid restrictions in Wales and this will now allow some of our events to take place and for more businesses to open.