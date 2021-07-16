Award for GP practice's work during pandemic

Much Wenlock and Cressage Medical Practice has received the Hidden Heroes award for its efforts during the pandemic. Practice Manager Sarah Hope (front left) presented the award to Dr Jim Wentel, with staff Sister Becky Leitch, Gill Naunton, Jane Thomas and Dr Tola Oyegunle, watching on

The team at Much Wenlock & Cressage Medical Practice received the 'Hidden Heroes' award for 'Outstanding Performance during the Pandemic'.

The Hidden Heroes initiative was set up by four companies – Dene Healthcare, Gama Healthcare, Interface Clinical Services and Practice Index – which have been supporting doctors' surgeries through the pandemic.

The practice staff were nominated for the award by their manager, Sarah Hope, who said: "2020 was a difficult year for everyone with Covid 19 taking priority over the NHS, however our team not only had to deal with this but also had to do this with a much diminished staff team, in all areas of the practice, due to retirements and staff moving on.

"They have kept motivated and positive throughout this difficult period. They have developed and adapted to very different ways of working and have helped patients, in some cases by delivering medicines to their homes and getting shopping in.

"They have supported the doctors and practice management team and helped integrate new members of staff. They supported and are continuing to support the Primary care network and practice efforts in providing the Covid vaccination programme locally by giving up their much needed rest time at weekends and days off to ensure clinics are staffed and patients booked in.

"They are all heroes and as a practice we are so very proud of everything they have achieved."

Dr Jess Harvey, a GP at the practice, said she was delighted the efforts of staff had been recognised.

She said: "I’ve never been prouder of my practice team than I am at the moment. They have shown incredible dedication, adaptability and resilience through this pandemic and every member of our team have been a credit to themselves, their professions and the NHS.

"This award is to all those working in general practice; things have been tough and continue to be challenging, however we continue to work tirelessly to deliver the best possible care for all of our patients."