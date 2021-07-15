Activity providers in Telford prepare to relax Covid restrictions from Monday

Telford & Wrekin Council has confirmed the changes it will make to its services from 'Freedom Day' on July 19, when the Government is set to relax national Covid measures.

It will no longer be essential for customers to book in advance for all leisure activities and booking will no longer be available for swimming sessions.

Swimming pools will return to pre-Covid capacities and all swimming lessons, including under-fives and the disability programme, will resume.

In Aspirations gyms, all equipment will be reinstalled and capacities will be returned to usual. Again, visitors no longer need to book gym sessions in advance and can just turn up.

Health suites will also be back in normal use with no additional restrictions.

Fitness classes will go back to pre-Covid capacities and will revert back to being delivered in the studios. A 15-minute gap between each fitness class will be retained to allow for cleaning and to help with customer flow.

All customers will also be encouraged to continue bringing their own mats where possible.

Indoor football is back with no restrictions and all facilities at Horsehay Golf will be back open, including the clubhouse and 19th hole.

Telford Ice Rink will return to normal capacity levels and spectators will also be allowed to return. Café Go at the rink will also be back open for refreshments from Monday.

Telford Ski Slope will revert to its usual timetable with spectators welcome.

A spokesman from Telford & Wrekin Council said: "The safety of all our customers and staff remains our priority and we will be maintaining our enhanced cleaning schedules, providing hand sanitizer, retaining reception screens and reviewing programmes.

"We expect and encourage our customers and staff to use face masks in the open areas as they do now – apart from when exercising.

"Track and Trace QR posters will continue to be provided and customers are encouraged to scan in on arrival.