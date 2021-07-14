More deaths as postive Covid cases rise

The figures bring the total of deaths to 229 in the past seven days.

For Shropshire the death toll at county hospitals stands at 597. There have been 78 coronavirus-related deaths at Telford & Wrekin care homes since the start of the pandemic.

In Shropshire’s care homes there have been 221. Latest data from the Office for National Statistics states there have been 272 deaths in Powys.

There were 538 people admitted to hospital across the UK in the latest 24-hour period released by the Government on July 14. It brings the total for the last seven days to 3,794.

In the same period statistics show that 42,302 tested positive for Covid in just one day, bringing the total over the last seven days between July 8 - 14 to 245,830.