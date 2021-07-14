Covid-19 hasn’t gone away so please heed advice, says top nurse

This is clearly going to be a tricky period in the ongoing effort to tackle Covid-19.

The estimates are that at the peak of this current wave, we could see 1,000 to 2,000 hospital admissions per day across the country with between 100 and 200 deaths.

This is why it is vital we continue to exercise caution on Monday and far beyond.

Yes, it is great that life is getting back to normal, but every hospitalisation puts additional pressure on the NHS and every additional death is a tragedy for that person’s loved ones and, indeed, for the medical staff caring for them.

As has been reported in the Shropshire Star this week, our hospitals are already dealing with a surge in demand in our Emergency Departments.

We must, therefore, do everything we can to avoid another surge in hospital admissions through Covid-19.

Although the legal requirement to wear a face covering will be removed on Monday, the Health Secretary has said it is 'expected and recommended' that people should still wear them in crowded public settings such as public transport and supermarkets. We would echo this plea.

Covid-19 hasn’t gone away. There will be no difference between the risk of catching the virus now and the risk of catching the virus on Monday, so please be sensible and do the right thing, not just for yourself, but for your loved ones as well.

Restrictions that are being eased elsewhere will not necessarily be relaxed in places like our hospitals.

We care for some of the most sick and vulnerable people in our communities and our priority is to protect them.

Social distancing will still be in force in our hospitals and we will still be asking people to wear face coverings.

We will soon be communicating more around how things will work at our hospitals after the 19th, including on visiting, where we are looking at ways in which it can be safely restored to some wards.

For now though, visiting restrictions remain in place but we do have special arrangements in place for compassionate visiting on the Children’s Ward, Maternity, for end of life care patients and for those with specific needs, such as dementia.

More details can be found on our website.

The Covid-19 vaccines have, of course, led to fewer people who contract Covid-19 becoming so unwell that they require hospital treatment.

Therefore I would again reiterate my plea for you to get your jab if you have not already done so and to make sure you get both doses to offer the maximum protection possible and reduce the spread of this disease.

Many of those who have stepped up to deal with the pandemic were recognised at our first ever trust virtual awards last Friday, as well as through our own Covid-19 Hero Awards.

The trust awards also, of course, covered all the valuable work my colleagues do more widely, from our volunteers and fundraisers, through to our frontline clinical staff and those providing crucial support behind the scenes.

I would like to say congratulations to them and to all the finalists, but also congratulations and thank you to the whole team at SaTH.

It is also a big thank you to you, as readers of the Star, as so many of you voted in the Public Recognition Award, which was undertaken in partnership with the paper.

We exist to serve the communities of Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin so to see the dedication and care shown by my colleagues recognised and rewarded by you is especially pleasing.

Everyone’s contribution – whether in our hospitals or in the support we receive from the communities in which we work – is so important and will continue to be so as we enter this new phase.

So to everyone – thank you.