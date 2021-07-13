Shifnal school closed after pupils test positive

Idsall School in Shifnal has closed for the remainder of term following a number of confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Idsall School. Photo: Google.
The school already had students displaying symptoms and self-isolating at home and said further positive cases had led to the decision to shut the classrooms this week.

For the last few days of the summer term lessons are being taught online.

A letter to parents and carers from headteacher Michelle King said that the school had followed the advice from the Health Protection Hub.

"I appreciate that this is a very worrying time for you and your family, but this action will allow us to prevent spread of the virus," she said.

The school did not reopen on Monday after the weekend.

