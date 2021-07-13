Call for public to get tested as Newtown identified as Covid hotspot

Newtown is currently the centre of a hotspot of Covid cases.

Officials from Powys Teaching Health Board said the cases, in Newtown, had occurred mostly in the under 40s.

They have now called on people to get tested – whether they have symptoms or not.

A statement from the health board outlined the concern at the situation, stating: "Residents in Newtown are being urged to access Covid testing as the town has become a Covid hotspot.

"Newtown has seen a sharp rise in Covid infection rates rise to over 1,000 per 100,000 over the past seven days, mostly in the under 40s age group.

"Many people are able to carry Covid without displaying any symptoms and this means that they can infect others without even realising.

"Powys County Council and Powys Teaching Health Board are asking everyone to get tested, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not."

There are currently a range of testing sites available in Newtown.

There is a PCR testing centre for those with symptoms, and people can book appointment by calling 119 or visiting the website at www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test.

Alternatively people can us the LFD testing centre for those without symptoms. There is no need to book, they can attend between 11.30am and 5.30pm at the Park Street Day Centre, seven days a week.

LFD collection points for people to collect LFD testing kits to use at home are also available at Boots Pharmacy, Lloyds Pharmacy, Morrisons Pharmacy in Newtown as well as pharmacies and libraries across Powys.