Covid-hit Newport senior school reopening doors

Burton Borough School

The senior school, in Audley Avenue, moved to online learning last week after 12 coronavirus cases were reported up to July 3. The spike resulted in a number of staff isolating.

Telford & Wrekin Council has reported a rise in infection rates in the area due to the Delta strain.

In a letter to parents, principal Krisi Carter stated: "Following a meeting with Public Health England (PHE), the health protection hub (HPH) and the local authority (LA) it has been decided that Burton Borough School will be open for all students again from Tuesday 13th July 2021.

"Face masks will be required in all indoor areas, including classrooms, for both staff and students unless you are exempt."

"Once again, in order to give students the best chance of getting to the end of term without further self-isolation, in conjunction with the HPH and PHE, we are asking that all pupils and staff who are currently self-isolating go for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) lab test before they return to school.

"This is different to the lateral flow test (or 30-minute rapid) tests that are carried-out at home - if the results are not returned before Tuesday we ask that you keep your child in isolation until you receive them.