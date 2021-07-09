Waiting lists for routine ops are increasing at Shropshire hospitals

Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

The board of directors at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) were updated on the progress to address the record-high backlogs during an online meeting yesterday.

Health bosses confirmed urgent cases are being prioritised and they are working to keep patients informed about how long they may have to wait.

A new report has revealed that 33,763 patients were listed as waiting for planned operations and procedures at the trust in May, up from 33,332 in April.

The report, which was discussed by the trust's board yesterday, shows that in May, a total of 3,275 patients on the waiting lists at SaTH had also been waiting for at least a year, which has fallen slightly from 3,687 in April.

The backlogs have come about as a result of the pandemic, as staff had to be redeployed to help battle coronavirus on the frontline.

John Jones, acting co-medical director, told the meeting: "We have developed an indicative waiting time for all specialties.

"We are also developing with some help from other organisations, communications to individual patients to keep them up to date with an idea of where they are in terms of waiting.

"What we want to develop into that is updates because obviously it's going to change with time.

"It's not completely predictable what our activity is going to be over the next few months because we don't know exactly what's going to happen in terms of the anticipated third wave.

"How we communicate that is particularly important."

The trust's chief operating officer, Nigel Lee added: "We've been working very closely with our local primary care leaders and we have a regular report which goes on a monthly basis at this stage.

"That means that GPs are then able to refer to a quick reference guide to work with patients and their families from the outset about expectations for certain areas.

"We are still prioritising anything urgent, including cancer pathways."

He said the number of Covid patients being cared for in the trust's hospitals – Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford's Princess Royal Hospital – has slightly grown.

Mr Lee added: "We are varying, we were operating at very low numbers – one, two, three patients.

"We are hovering at around between five and 10 at the moment. We have a couple of patients in critical care at the minute."

The waiting lists have grown massively over the past year.

In June 2020, the waiting list size at SaTH stood at 23,087.

Nationally, the NHS is investing an additional £1 billion in extra operations and treatments to restore services and cut backlogs that have built up while 405,000 people needed hospital treatment for Covid.