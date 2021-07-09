'Grab a jab' call as coronavirus cases surge in Shropshire

There were 477 new Covid-19 cases reported in Telford and Wrekin last week – 185 more compared to the previous week.

Meanwhile, in Shropshire the number increased by 69 per cent to 464 new cases for the week ending July 1.

Health leaders are encouraging people aged 18-39 who haven't yet had their Covid jab to visit a walk-in clinic this weekend.

No appointment is necessary, you don't need an NHS number or to be registered with a local GP.

According to NHS England statistics, 626,495 doses of the vaccine had been given to patients in the county by the end of Sunday.

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin's director for public health, said: "This weekend, those aged 18-39 can head to the Telford International Centre and get the life-saving jab - no appointment required.

"The vaccine is working to protect people and their loved ones from serious illness - don't miss this opportunity.

"Make sure you get vaccinated twice as two doses provide much greater protection than one."

She said currently cases are rising significantly in schools and if children are ill they should stay home and get PCR tested.

There are also several outbreaks at schools in Shropshire, although health chiefs say the outbreak at Minsterley Primary School is coming to an end and it has reopened.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire’s director of public health, has stressed the importance of getting tested.

She said: "Cases in Shropshire have almost doubled in the last week and are expected to continue to rise.

"Our focus is on getting as many people as possible vaccinated; we want to encourage as many people as possible to come forward for their vaccinations.

"Two doses gives much better protection than one and reduces your chances of becoming seriously ill if you do get Covid-19. Getting a jab couldn’t be easier with plenty of availability at walk-in clinics across Shropshire.

"The outbreak at Minsterley Primary School is coming to an end and the school has reopened, but we are dealing with several outbreaks at other schools in the county.

"It is really important we stop the spread as quickly as possible and we can do that by ensuring everyone over the age of 11 is testing twice a week using a lateral flow test. Tests are available from schools or at more than 70 community locations in Shropshire."

Councillor Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council's cabinet member for public health, added: "With ‘Freedom Day’ fast approaching, please remain sensible and remember that we have lots of vulnerable people in our communities that we must continue to protect."

The number of patients being treated with coronavirus in the county's hospitals remains low but has risen slightly.