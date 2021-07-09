Covid testing centre to reopen in Newtown

By Lisa O'Brien

A Covid testing centre will be reopening in Newtown tomorrow following a sharp rise in cases.

Powys Teaching Health Board and Powys County Council are reopening the asymptomatic testing centre at the Park Street Day Centre.

The sharp rise in cases in Newtown sees the area with case rates of over 500 per 100,000.

Covid symptoms range from extremely serious to those who have no idea that they have the virus.

Those with no symptoms may be 'silent spreaders'; infecting others without realising it.

The Park Street centre is able to carry out rapid Covid tests for anyone who does not have any symptoms of coronavirus.

The test takes just a few minutes and results will be sent by text in half and hour.

The testing centre will be open from 11.30am-5.30pm, seven days a week from Saturday until further notice.

