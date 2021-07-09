Covid mobile testing unit at Whitchurch Rugby Club next week

Shropshire Council’s mobile testing unit (MTU) will be at Whitchurch Rugby Club from Monday to Friday, from 9am to 3pm.

With the number of positive cases increasing daily across Shropshire, the local authority is continually monitoring the situation.

To protect the population, the MTU, which is currently in Minsterley, is moving to the north of the county from Monday.

If you are a close contact of a Covid-19 case, or you develop symptoms and live in the Whitchurch area, you can use the MTU to get a PCR test.