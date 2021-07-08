'Thrilled': Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn preparing for full reopening

Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn

Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury reopened last month as Covid restrictions were relaxed. It came after 16 months of stop-start operation for the venue.

With Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement that the Government intends for all restrictions to go by July 19, the Shropshire Council-owned theatre said it is now preparing for a full reopening.

However, the Old Market Hall Cinema in Shrewsbury, also owned by the council, will remain closed – although there are plans to reopen for film screenings in the autumn.

In the meantime, Theatre Severn will continue to host film screenings in its Walker Theatre.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: “Following the recent Government announcement, we are thrilled it looks likely Theatre Severn will be able to fully reopen from Monday, July 19.

"We have been hugely grateful for the support and understanding and look forward to welcoming audiences back with a fantastic summer programme of live events, indoors and outdoors.

"Whilst film screenings at our sister venue, The Old Market Hall, remain on hold for now, we will continue to bring audiences a varied film programme throughout the summer months in our Walker Theatre, where we can offer a more spacious cinema experience, with a view to re-introduce film screenings at the Old Market Hall later in the autumn.”

Other county venues such as the Theatre on the Steps, in Bridgnorth, are also planning to reopen after July 19.

The theatre's artistic director, Iain Reddihough, has confirmed that discussions are taking place and that they would seek advice over what restrictions may be required for people to attend performances, such as mask wearing.

Under the Government's plan people will no longer be required to wear masks from July 19, while other social distancing rules such as the 'one-metre plus' rule, will all be scrapped.