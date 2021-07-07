Market Drayton says thank you to the NHS

Market Drayton Town Council hosted a NHS day of thanks. (L-R): Royal British Legion Vice President Dave Lewis, mayor of Market Drayton Roy Aldcroft, nurse manager Bridget Storey, practice manager Michelle Matthee and Councillor Tim Manton

NHS staff, care workers and frontline workers were treated to a slice of cake and a cup of tea at a special party in celebration of the NHS's 73rd birthday.

The town council wanted to show its appreciation for key workers over the past year as the coronavirus pandemic took hold of the UK.

Market Drayton town councillor Ian Nellins said feedback was positive from people who stopped by the doctor's surgery to pick up a treat.

"The town council formed a small group to see what we could do to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the NHS," he explained.

"It's difficult to do really as we were thinking, how do we recognise all these people without putting pressure on small businesses to do something.

Practice manager Michelle Matthee cuts herself a slice of cake at the NHS day of thanks in Market Drayton

"So Market Drayton Town Council allocated some money to purchase 200 portions of cake from Gill's Pudding and got a large urn so we could provide tea and coffees. It was sort of the equivalent of a Macmillan coffee morning really.

"Anybody who works for the NHS, or care workers or frontline workers could stop by for a slice of cake outside the doctor's surgery.

"Members of the Market Drayton Royal British Legion and also members of Dig for Veterans, a local charity, as well as town councillors came along to serve the workers."

What was left over was sent to care homes in the town so they could enjoy a slice of cake, Councillor Nellins said.

A banner was also displayed on Cheshire Street in the town for people to see as they went by.

Councillor Nellins added: "It was raising awareness of the day and doing a little something to show our appreciation as a town. The event was held from 11am to 3pm so we weren't disrupting the medical practice at all and everyone could have a chance to come by.