No further coronavirus deaths in Shropshire but UK toll grows by 37

The figures show that there have however been no further Covid deaths in Shropshire.

It takes the total number of deaths in the UK, within 28 days of a positive test, to 128,268.

It means the death toll at county hospitals stands at 597.

There have been 78 coronavirus-related deaths at Telford & Wrekin care homes since the start of the pandemic.

In Shropshire’s care homes there have been 221 Covid deaths.

Latest data from the Office for National Statistics states there have been 272 deaths in Powys.

Latest government figures show that 45,428,681 first doses of a Covid-19 vaccine have been administered across the UK.