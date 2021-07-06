New online booking system to launch for Shropshire patients needing blood tests

The new self-book system is being introduced by The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which provides the blood testing service.

From July 19, patients aged 16 or over will be able to book their own appointment at a time of their choice at either Elizabeth House at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, Mallings Health at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford or Whitchurch Community Hospital.

As well as providing a more convenient way for patients to book their test, the online booking system will help to reduce patient waiting times and assist with social distancing at clinics.

The new booking system – Book Your Blood Test Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin – is designed to be easy for patients to access and manage their appointments.

To use the online booking system patients will need their NHS number and an email address.

From July 19, they will be able to book an online appointment at sath.nhs.uk/bloodtests.

Patients are currently only able to make an appointment via a telephone booking line as there are no walk-in appointments due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The telephone booking line - 01743 492510 - will still be available for patients under 16; patients whose blood form clearly states ‘urgent’; those whose form states ‘fasting’; patients who require an urgent blood test for Warfarin monitoring within 48 hours and patients who are experiencing problems booking through the online booking system.

Any paediatric bloods for Telford GPs should contact Donnington services to book blood tests on 01743 450855.

The online booking system will be in place for 12 months while the wider review of the county’s phlebotomy services progresses.

Dr Angus McGregor, clinical director for pathology at SaTH, said: “We are pleased to be able to introduce the new online booking system so patients have a more convenient way to book and manage their blood tests.

“It will be available 24/7 so patients can plan a time and location that is suitable for them.

"This will also help reduce the time patients are waiting for their test, and help us to continue to maintain social distancing at our clinics.

"It will operate alongside the current telephone booking line to offer choice and improved access to booking a blood test.

“The patient’s GP or other health professional will decide if a blood test is required and how quickly it will need to be arranged.

"They will provide the patient with a blood form that they will need to book their appointment online, and also take with them on the day of their test.

“Unfortunately we will not be able to do the blood test without the blood form, so it is very important that the patient remembers to bring it with them.”

Lynne Pickavance, for Telford Patients First Group, said: “The online booking system is tried and tested, available 24/7, and already used for blood tests in a number of other trusts.

"It is easy to use, safe and lets you, the patient, book your blood test at a time convenient for you.”