Covid outbreak at Shropshire activity centre

By Rory Smith

An outbreak of Covid-19 has been confirmed at an activity centre near Shrewsbury.

PGL Boreatton Park in Baschurch
A "small number" of coronavirus cases have been confirmed at PGL Boreatton Park in Baschurch.

The company would not disclose how many employees are affected, but said they are self-isolating in line with Government guidelines.

A PGL spokesman said: "We can confirm that a small number of staff at our Boreatton Park centre have tested positive for coronavirus and are self-isolating in line with Government protocols."

PGL is a provider of school activity courses and summer camps for children across the United Kingdom.

Shropshire Council has been contacted for comment.

Rory Smith

By Rory Smith

Reporter@rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

