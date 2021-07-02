Covid outbreak at Shropshire activity centre

PGL Boreatton Park in Baschurch

A "small number" of coronavirus cases have been confirmed at PGL Boreatton Park in Baschurch.

The company would not disclose how many employees are affected, but said they are self-isolating in line with Government guidelines.

A PGL spokesman said: "We can confirm that a small number of staff at our Boreatton Park centre have tested positive for coronavirus and are self-isolating in line with Government protocols."

PGL is a provider of school activity courses and summer camps for children across the United Kingdom.