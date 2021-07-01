Fresh calls to get vaccinated as new Covid cases rise across the county

There were 290 new coronavirus cases reported in Telford and Wrekin last week – 123 more than the previous seven-day period.

Meanwhile, in Shropshire 274 new cases were reported in the seven days to June 24, which was an increase of 144 per cent on the previous week.

Of those 274 cases, 36 were directly or indirectly linked to an outbreak at Minsterley Primary School, accounting for 13 per cent of all cases.

Health bosses say rapid testing has been made widely available in the school and community, and PCR testing is now available in the village.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said there had been a total of six new outbreaks recorded in schools in the area.

“As predicted cases are still on the rise in Shropshire, which reflects the situation regionally and nationally," she said.

“Infection rates remain highest in the younger, un-vaccinated population, but the vaccines rollout is still going well in Shropshire.

"As of Tuesday, 91 per cent of over-50s had received both doses, and 64 per cent of over-18s have had the first dose.

“Please remember regular testing using a lateral flow test is still important even after you have been vaccinated.

"Rapid testing is key to stopping the rapid spread of coronavirus.”

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for public health, added: “Once again we see cases are increasing, but it is encouraging that there isn’t a huge rise in hospitalisations.

"The sooner more people get double jabbed the better, as it reduces your chances of getting seriously ill.

“I think it’s also really important that we remember that there are still lots of vulnerable people in Shropshire and we must do everything we can to protect them.

"This is why regular rapid testing is so important, along with the hands-face-space-fresh air guidance.”

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin's director for public health, echoed the calls for people to get their Covid jabs.

"Vaccinating as many people as possible helps to protect people from serious illness and means some restrictions can lift," she said.

"It is crucial that people are vaccinated twice as two doses provide much greater protection than one."

Walk-in vaccination clinics are now open in the borough and no appointment is required.

They are at Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen, Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Centre and Telford International Centre.