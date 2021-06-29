Nurse who supported ITU at Shropshire's hospitals during peak of pandemic given health hero award

Barney Pitt, Anaesthetic Nurse, receiving the Health Hero Award from Mark Brandreth, Chief Executive, with David Blackwell, Anaesthetic Manger, and Claire Heathfield, Recovery Manager

Barney Pitt, an anaesthetic nurse at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry, has been described as ‘a credit to his profession’.

The hospital's chief executive Mark Brandreth made his final presentation of the monthly award, ahead of taking up a new post as interim accountable officer for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group.

Barney was nominated for the award by David Blackwell, anaesthetic manger; Claire Heathfield, recovery manager; and Leonie Keeling and Gilly Griffiths, scrub managers.

Claire said: “Barney consistently demonstrates an impressive work ethic and has gone above and beyond during the whole pandemic and the last 12 months in particular.

“Without hesitation, Barney supported ITU at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust during the peak of both waves of the Covid-19 pandemic. Barney was also the first from theatres to support our vaccination hub.”

David added: “Barney has also supported the bone bank service during coronavirus and has helped to keep the service running by collecting samples from the community, which was increasingly challenging due to the added physical and emotional challenges posed by the pandemic.

"Doing this has enabled our surgeons to continue operating on complex revisions by ensuring adequate supplies of donated bone grafts.

“Barney is a pleasure to work with, supportive of his team and displays an empathetic and caring approach to patients. He is a credit to his profession.”

The monthly award is presented to unsung heroes from across the hospital who are nominated by their colleagues for going the extra mile.

Barney said: “I’m in complete shock but very grateful to be named a health hero – I’d like to thank David, Claire, Leonie and Gilly for their kind nomination.

“The pandemic has been an extremely difficult time for us all, and supporting my colleagues to keep services running as smoothly as possible for patients, both at RJAH and other organisations, has always been a priority for me.”

He was presented his award, consisting of a keepsake certificate, special badge and box of chocolates donated by the League of Friends, by Mark.

Mark said: “I am delighted to present my final health hero award to Barney– it’s clear from his nominations that he has supported his colleagues enormously, not only across the trust, but also the wider health system.