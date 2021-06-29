Delta variant cases continue to rise in Shropshire

The UK Health Security Agency said vaccines are breaking the link between cases and hospital admissions nationally, but urged people to continue to be cautious.

Public Health England figures show 391 cases of the Delta variant – first identified in India – had been recorded in Shropshire by June 23 – 255 in the Telford & Wrekin Council area, and 136 in the Shropshire Council area.

In Telford & Wrekin that was 81 more than the 174 cases recorded the week before, and in Shropshire it was up 48 on the 88 cases in the previous week.

Those identified in the latest week were among at least 7,210 cases of the variant recorded across the West Midlands – the fifth-worst affected of England's nine regions.

The North West continued to have the highest numbers identified, with 38,189 Delta variant cases recorded there.

Across the UK, 35,204 more cases were recorded in the last week to reach a total of 111,157 – a 46 per cent increase.

Of these, 42 are the so-called Delta plus variant, which India’s health ministry has said spreads more easily, binds more easily to lung cells and is potentially resistant to some drug therapy which can help neutralise the virus.

But while the Delta variant now accounts for around 95 per cent of new cases sequenced in the UK, PHE said vaccines continue to have a “crucial effect on hospital admission and death”.

A further 514 people were admitted to hospital in England with Covid-19 in the week up to June 21. Of these, 304 were unvaccinated.

Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, said: “Through the success of our vaccination programme, data suggest we have begun to break the link between cases and hospitalisations. This is hugely encouraging news, but we cannot become complacent.

“Two doses of vaccine are far more effective against Covid-19 than a single dose, so please make sure that you come forward to get your second dose as soon as you are invited."

PHE also said a further variant, Lambda, is under investigation due to a rise in international cases and several notable mutations.

Six cases of the Lambda strain have been identified in the UK, all of which have been linked to overseas travel.

PHE said tests were ongoing and there is currently no evidence that this variant causes more severe disease or renders vaccines less effective.

The body also said the figures for variants this week are likely to be an underestimate owing to an operational issue being investigated by the Wellcome Sanger Institute on potential cross-contamination of a number of positive Covid-19 samples.