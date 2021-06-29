Charity supporters' last chance to take part in raffle

The Leith family have encouraged people to support the raffle.

Severn Hospice’s annual fundraiser ends on Friday, with the actual draw due to take place a week later.

With a top prize of £5,000, plus 42 other cash prizes, the raffle is raising vital funds for the hospice.

Karen Swindells, lottery manager, said: “Each year we are overwhelmed by support for us and for our summer and Christmas raffles. They are such an important fundraiser for our caring services and with our weekly lottery help contribute around £1 million a year.

“Everyone who buys a ticket is making a huge difference to us. While £1 may be small change to most people, to the families we care for it means so much.

“While one ticket will win the top prize, we have other cash prizes too and everyone who takes part does so in the knowledge they are helping a very worthy, very local cause.

“Thanks to everyone who takes part, buys tickets and gets involved. Their support is priceless, and we are so very grateful.”

This year, the Leith family from Bridgnorth were the face of the raffle.

Richard Leith and children Immy, Josh and Becky experienced Severn Hospice’s care first-hand when Richard’s wife Kerry passed away after receiving care from the charity’s Hospice at Home team.

“We were humbled when Richard and the children said they would be happy to be used as the face of our summer raffle for 2021. They know how important our care is and we are proud we can be there for people and families like them when they need us most,” added Karen.

“By buying tickets for our raffle, our supporters allow us to be there for anyone, whenever and wherever they need us.”