23 more UK coronavirus hospital deaths

By Nick HumphreysCoronavirusPublished:

There have been no further coronavirus deaths in Shropshire’s hospitals, but the UK death toll has risen by 23 to 128,126.

It means the death toll at county hospitals stands at 597.

There have been 78 coronavirus-related deaths at Telford & Wrekin care homes since the start of the pandemic.

In Shropshire’s care homes there have been 221 Covid deaths, while there have been 78 at Telford care homes.

Latest data from the Office for National Statistics states there have been 272 deaths in Powys.

Meanwhile, government statistics show there have been 77,303,533 vaccinations given, of which 44,581,771 were first doses and 32,721,762 were second doses.

Coronavirus
Health
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News