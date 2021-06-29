It means the death toll at county hospitals stands at 597.
There have been 78 coronavirus-related deaths at Telford & Wrekin care homes since the start of the pandemic.
In Shropshire’s care homes there have been 221 Covid deaths, while there have been 78 at Telford care homes.
Latest data from the Office for National Statistics states there have been 272 deaths in Powys.
Meanwhile, government statistics show there have been 77,303,533 vaccinations given, of which 44,581,771 were first doses and 32,721,762 were second doses.