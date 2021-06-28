Letters going out to those still not vaccinated

A range of pop-up vaccination clinics is being organised includes some for those on the Shropshire/north Wales border.

Almost half a million North Wales residents have received a first dose, while 338,018 have been fully vaccinated.

But the North Wales says to achieve it's minimum target of 75 per cent in each age group it needs to provide a first dose to an additional 10,173 people aged 30-39 and 8,609 people aged 18-29.

In the coming weeks it says it will be writing to approximately 80,000 people who have not received a first dose.

"This will include those who have previously indicated they do not wish to be vaccinated. It is hoped that some of these people will have changed their mind, because of the new threat posed by the Delta

variant," a spokesman said.

"According to latest data from Public Health England, a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine reduces a person's chances of catching coronavirus and needing hospital treatment by about 7per cent, even with Delta

variant circulating.