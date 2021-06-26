Public asked to vote for Shropshire hospital heroes

Louise Barnett, chief executive of The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said the awards would highlight the work of staff, volunteers and fundraisers.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford, is holding its virtual staff awards on July 9.

And, after a year like no other, the trust teamed up with the Shropshire Star to ask members of the public to nominate teams or individuals who have provided outstanding care and an exceptional level of service above and beyond the call of duty during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now those nominations have been whittled down to three finalists, with Dr Kevin Eardley, Gill Joseph and Naomi Parry, all up for the accolade.

People will now be able to vote for which of the trio they think should receive the award – which will be announced on July 9.

Traditionally the trust would have held an actual physical awards ceremony, but the advent of Covid meant last year's awards did not take place, and this year's will be moving online.

Louise Barnett, chief executive at SaTH, said the awards would provide a wonderful way to recognise the efforts of staff over one of the most difficult years in living memory.

She said: “We are delighted to be hosting our first virtual Trust Annual Awards on Friday, July 9. This is an exciting opportunity to celebrate the amazing achievements of colleagues and teams over the last year, of which there have been many."

Ms Barnett added: "This award, together with our other awards, will highlight the incredible work and dedication of our colleagues during our fight against Covid-19, and recognise the hard work and commitment from partners, volunteers and fundraisers.

"The Public Recognition Award is an incredibly important one because the winner has been nominated, and voted for, by you, members of the public, who are the reason we do what we do.

“Thank you for your incredible support to our staff and hospitals over the last year, we are truly grateful.”

To vote visit trustawards.co.uk, where people can select the name of their choice and press ‘submit’.

Voting is open for one week and closes on Saturday, July 3.

Dr Kevin Eardley, a Consultant Physician and Nephrologist (specialist in kidney diseases) has been nominated for his work in ensuring health equality for homeless people.

One nomination read: “Dr Eardley has worked to make sure homeless people's health issues are on an equal standing as other patients whether in our communities or when needing hospital care.”

Kevin is the driving force behind the annual William Farr Memorial Lecture, which this year focused on issues which impact on the homeless.

He is also Major with 202 Field Hospital.

Gill Joseph is the Matron for Ward 25, Day Surgery Short Stay and Outpatients at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

She was nominated by the wife of a patient for being a ‘lifeline’ to her husband while visiting has been suspended because of Covid-19.

The nomination read: “My husband is an inpatient on Ward 25. All staff have been very supportive. Gill Joseph has been my lifeline, visiting my husband and updating me. She is such a caring, professional woman with a kind heart.”

Naomi Parry is a midwife based at the Shropshire Women and Children’s Unit at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.