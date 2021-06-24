Shropshire students document their experiences of lockdown in cross-curricular show

Students at Concord College performed in a cross-curricular show

Concord College form three students documented their experiences and expectations of lockdown in the UK through creating original pieces of work during music and drama lessons.

The cross-curricular show included live performances in addition to pre-recorded videos from some of Concord’s form three students still studying remotely around the world.

The creative show has been recorded and will be available to watch soon.

In the blurb of the show, drama teacher Orlagh Russell and music teacher Hannah Perrins wrote: “Our students are currently living through one of the most important stories of their time.

“We felt it was of value to allow them to tell their own version of that story – their own interpretation of lockdown.

“Be it funny, sad, magical or factual, each story helps to tell a child’s reaction to and perspective of the pandemic of Covid-19.”

Reflecting on her involvement in the show, form three student Marike Viljoen, 14, who is Dutch-South African, said: “After all we have been through in the past year, I feel very grateful to have had this opportunity to explore new creative outlets on this subject.

“Watching other people’s performances has also helped me expand on my knowledge and see different perspectives of the pandemic because some were funny, others more serious and reflective, and even educative.