Final extension of scheme giving free school dinners across Shropshire

The scheme was first introduced in December 2020, when it was called the Covid-19 Winter Grant Scheme, before being renamed Local Support Grant and extended from mid-April to mid-June 2021. The latest extension to the end of September 2021 is providing a further £160 million of funding to local councils on top of the £210 million provided nationally to date.

Shropshire Council has applied its allocation of funding in a number of ways to support vulnerable families impacted by the pandemic.

A key area of support is in relation to food costs during the school holiday periods, in particular for those eligible for free school meals. The council has supported families with food costs during the Christmas 2020 holidays, spring half-term, the Easter holidays and Whitsun half-term.

The new funding will enable this model of support to be extended to cover the six-week summer holiday period. No action is required from parents as the allocation of funds will be provided through the schools and early years settings as in the previous holiday periods.

The funding has also been used to provide hardship grant support for families and vulnerable individuals in meeting other costs such as the cost of fuel and utility bills.

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for children’s services, said: “This extended support is welcomed and essential in providing ongoing assistance to our most vulnerable families as the country gradually unlocks from the pandemic, and as our communities continue on the path to recovery. The council will continue to support these families and individuals throughout and beyond this recovery period.”