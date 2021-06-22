Telford hospital staff climbing Three Peaks for mental health charity

The group on their challenge

The group of porters and stores operatives set off on Monday and hope to finish the challenge tomorrow.

They have already raised more than £2,600 for MIND but donations can still be made by visiting an online fundraising page.

Donna Moxon, operational manager at the medicine centre at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, said: "The impact of Covid and working through the pandemic has meant the team have seen first-hand the impact that this has had on family and colleagues' mental health and wellbeing and wanted to be able to raise money for a charity that is there to support anyone that requires help.

Staff from Princess Royal Hospital, Telford, are taking on the three peaks challenge

"Most of the team have experienced some form of mental health problems in the past and decided last year that they would fundraise to support the charity.

"The team had all individually taken up some form of walking during the lockdowns to help with improving their health, wellbeing and mental health.

"They decided they would complete a walking challenge for their fundraiser."

Staff from Princess Royal Hospital, Telford, are taking on the three peaks challenge

The group are Brian Moxon, Tom Preston, Ben Evason, Iwan Morgan, Paul Francis, Matt Finch and Mathew Evison, while retired PRH porter Chris Curbishley is helping as the designated driver for the team.

Donna added: "They trained exceptionally hard and the team have really progressed.

"The amount of effort they put into training is phenomenal and mostly after shifts at work, where a porter can regularly clock up to 15,000 steps just on shift."

The Three Peaks Challenge takes in Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon – the three highest peaks of Scotland, England and Wales.

The total walking distance is 23 miles (37km) and the total ascent is 3,064 metres (10,052ft).