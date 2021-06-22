Shrewsbury travel agency to join national call for action over industry concerns

Claire Moore, managing director at Peakes Travel Elite in Mardol

Claire Moore, managing director at Peakes Travel Elite in Mardol, will be meeting with MP Daniel Kawczynski at his offices, before joining the Travel Day of Action at College Green by the Houses of Parliament in London on Wednesday.

The Travel Day of Action is a pan-industry event – bringing together people and businesses from across the aviation and travel industries – including those who operate and organise overseas and inbound holidays, visits to family and friends and business trips abroad.

Peakes Travel Elite has suffered a big impact on sales as a result of the pandemic.

The travel agency has had to pour resources into re-booking and cancelling holidays while travel restrictions continue.

Ms Moore said: “It has been a really tough 18 months in the travel sector. Our travel agency is classed as non-essential retail, so the shop has had to close over the lockdowns but during that time our customers have still needed our support which has meant a full team furlough was not an option for us. Our dedication to customer service is the foundation of our offering and we couldn’t compromise that. The team have needed to prioritise supporting our existing customers to re-arrange, refund and re-book holidays, through a period with severely reduced new bookings.

“We want overseas travel to open up when it is safe to do so, and until then, we are asking for proper support from the government.”

“Travel businesses have suffered more than most companies in this crisis. International travel has been severely restricted for almost 18 months now and, while other businesses have been opening their doors in recent weeks, the government has been telling people not to travel.

“The lack of international travel puts businesses under enormous pressure. We have no other means of generating income. If people don’t travel then we don’t make any money, it is a simple as that.

“The summer season is such a critical time for our business, so we desperately need Government to safely open up overseas travel.