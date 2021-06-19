Sharp spike in Covid cases for Shropshire with more than half in people under the age of 30

In the seven days between 4-10 June there were 83 new cases – a 167 per cent increase on the previous week.

More than half of the positive cases were of people under the age of 30 with 30.7 per cent 19 and under and 22 per cent were between 20-29. And 5.7 per cent of cases were in people over the age of 70, showing a slight increase in the rate of cases in the older population.

The council says it is working alongside Public Health England to minimise the spread.

A spokesman said: "With Delta variant cases rising rapidly across the UK, it was expected that we would see an increase in Shropshire too.

"However, the infection rate is still below the national and regional averages and for the second week running, there has been no Covid-19 related deaths in our local hospitals.

During the seven-day period between 4-10 June the infection rate for Shropshire was 25.7 per 100,000 people.

It was 55.7 for the West Midlands and 78.3 for England.

Two hospital beds were occupied by a Covid-19 patient

Shropshire Council has reminded people that anyone over the age of 18 can now book their Covid vaccination

"There are plenty of vaccines and appointments available in Shropshire so please book online as soon as possible or call 119," the spokesman said.