Social distancing measures to stay in Shropshire’s market towns for now

Church Street, Oswestry, which has been made one-way during the pandemic

Measures have been in place since April in a bid to keep people safely apart and to promote walking and cycling in the county's town centres.

And the changes will now remain in place until at least July 19, Shropshire Council said, before being reviewed in line with the latest government guidance.

Measures include extra space for pedestrians in Bishop’s Castle High Street, Church Stretton High Street remaining one-way only and King Street in Ludlow being closed to vehicles on Fridays and Saturdays between 10am and 3pm.

Oswestry's Church Street will also remain one-way only as it has been throughout the current lockdown.

In Shrewsbury, High Street and Shoplatch will remain closed to vehicles every day between 11am and 4pm, when Wyle Cop is closed uphill.

In Castle Street the bus lane will remain suspended to provide wider footpaths.

Victoria Quay will also remain pedestrianised at times to help social distancing for people visiting The Quarry and nearby businesses. This will be between Monday to Friday, 7pm until 11pm and Saturdays/Sundays/Bank Holidays from midday until 11pm.

However Priory Road has been be made two-way, 24-hours a day seven days a week to allow access to properties.

Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for highways, said: “In line with the latest Government announcement, and with infection numbers on the rise, it is vital that we all continue to adhere to social distancing rules.

"We’ll therefore continue with current arrangements, which have allowed greater use of outside space for social distancing, for at least another four weeks.

“We hope that these measures will continue to encourage people to visit our market towns in the coming weeks and support our local traders.”

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said: “As people continue to enjoy the town centre, these traffic interventions are important to allow social distancing and enable hospitality businesses to serve more customers outdoors.”