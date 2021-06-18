Shropshire landmarks to light up green to honour charity staff and volunteers

St John Ambulance

Churches, town halls, schools and attractions will be taking part for St John’s Day.

The work of the charity over the past year of the pandemic will be celebrated and volunteers and staff have been thanked.

David Davies, chairman of Shropshire County Priory Group, St John Ambulance, said: "As St John Ambulance approaches delivery of an extraordinary one volunteer million hours given in support of the Covid-19 response and the vaccination programme, our charity’s volunteers continue to demonstrate their value to local communities throughout the country.

"Within Shropshire we have been busy training vaccinators and helping at the vaccination centres.

"Members have been supporting the ambulance services across the north and Midlands crewing ambulances and providing community first responders.

"Our Prior joins me in passing on sincere thanks to all of our volunteers and staff, particularly as we approach St John’s Day on June 24, a focal point for the St John family year, when this year we celebrate the work of our charity over the past year of the pandemic and plan our support to communities who need our help in the future.

"I am delighted that many buildings and landmarks around the country will be lit up in green on that evening to celebrate the tireless work of St John volunteers and staff.

"Those hoping to take part locally in Shropshire include Shrewsbury Abbey and churches in Ellesmere, Whittington, Oswestry, Wem, Shire Hall and town halls in Oswestry and Ellesmere, Shrewsbury School and all the Church of England schools in Shropshire, Shrewsbury Prison, Attingham, Weston Park, Hawkstone Park Follies, Hodnet Hall Gardens, Upton Cressett Hall, Ironbridge Gorge Museum.

"We are still contacting places so more may join.

"Everyone at St John is immensely grateful to the owners and custodians of those buildings for helping us to make the day a special one."