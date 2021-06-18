Over 40s invited to walk-in Covid vaccination clinics in Telford and Shrewsbury

The pop-up clinics are being held at Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Centre and Telford International Centre.

In Shrewsbury, they will run from June 20 to 22, and again on June 27 from 8.30am to 1pm

In Telford, they will run from June 21 to 27, from 8.30am to 1.30pm.

The clinic is for anyone aged 40 or over to have either their first jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine or, if their first jab was eight weeks ago or more, their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Health bosses say two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine is our single best defence in the fight against coronavirus, reducing hospitalisations.

Angie Wallace, programme director for the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Covid-19 vaccination service, said: “We know the Covid-19 vaccination is our best protection against coronavirus, so we want to make it as easy as possible for everyone who is eligible in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin to get their vaccine.

“The walk-in clinics offer a flexible alternative to a booked appointment and all you need to do is turn up, you don’t even have to be registered with a GP or live in England.

“If you are 40 or over and haven’t yet received your first dose or second dose of the vaccine, just turn up at the Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls or Telford International Centre walk-in clinics and get vaccinated – it really couldn’t be easier.

“Don’t forget you need two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for maximum protection.”

More walk-in sessions across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are being planned, including clinics for those who are under the age of 40.