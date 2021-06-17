Numbers of Delta Covid cases rise to almost 500 in Wales

The number of new cases of the Delta coronavirus variant has risen to 488 in Wales, according to new figures.

Public Health Wales says it is a rise of 173 cases since the last update given on Monday.

Case numbers are expected to rise further over the coming weeks as the Delta variant is easier to catch than the previously dominant Alpha variant.

Dr Eleri Davies, incident director for the coronavirus response at Public Health Wales, said: “We understand people may be concerned at the rise in cases but there is much we can do to protect ourselves and others.

"It’s so important to take up the offer of both vaccines when you receive it, as the latest evidence shows that Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are both effective against the Delta variant after two doses.

“We are all very familiar with social distancing by now, but, by remaining at least two metres away from everyone else, washing our hands regularly, and wearing a face covering we can keep ourselves and our friends and family safe.

"The virus disperses in well ventilated environment, so opening windows and allowing fresh air to circulate is another way to keep ourselves safe.

“You must self-isolate and get a test if you or anyone in your household develop symptoms."

