No further coronavirus deaths in Shropshire

It means the death toll at the county's hospitals remains at 597.

There have been 556 deaths linked to coronavirus at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

A further 34 patients have died at Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust and there have been seven deaths at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

There have also been 271 deaths linked to coronavirus in Powys, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

In addition, there have been 78 coronavirus related deaths at Telford & Wrekin care homes since the start of the pandemic.