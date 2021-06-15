All Year 8s at Shropshire secondary school sent home after Covid cases

All of Year 8 at Bridgnorth's Oldbury Wells School must remain at home to self-isolate for ten days and take part in online lessons. Those who are well can return to the site on June 25.

In a letter to parents, head Lee Tristham said: "Following confirmation of several positive Covid cases within the Year 8 bubble, I write to inform you that having followed the national guidance and, following a risk assessment with Public Health England advisers, have taken the decision to close the school for the whole bubble with immediate effect."