Year-long wellbeing campaign launched in Telford

Telford & Wrekin Council has launched a campaign to help adults to feel happier and healthier

Running for a year, Telford and Wrekin's ‘Year of Wellbeing’ will provide practical advice to improve people's wellbeing.

The campaign aims to show that, gradually, people's wellbeing will improve by making small achievable changes.

Councillor Kelly Middleton, chair of Telford & Wrekin Council's health and wellbeing board, said: "The coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on us all, both physically and mentally.

"We know that people's mental and physical health has deteriorated, and people feel more lonely.

"After this difficult time, this year-long campaign will highlight the level of community support out there and help people feel happier and healthier.

"I want to encourage all our residents to make this their year of wellbeing; this is your year to feel happier and healthier."

Residents can visit www.telford.gov.uk/wellbeing to join the campaign and find out more about improving their wellbeing.

Councillor Middleton added: "Whether you feel worried, tense, sad, stressed, overwhelmed, angry, afraid or anxious, there are five simple and practical things we can do to feel better.

"These are to keep learning, to give back, to be active, to take notice of surroundings and to connect with others.

"We will be highlighting each of these at different times of the year and during social isolation week will be concentrating on the importance of connecting with others."

The launch of the Year of Wellbeing coincides with social isolation week.

Telford & Wrekin Council is asking people to reach out to others who feel like they could use a friend or some company.

Andy Burford, cabinet member for health and social care, said: "It's okay to feel lonely. Many people feel that way and continue to do so due to the pandemic.

"The important thing is to reach out to friends, family, or even better – people you have not spoken to in a long time.

"People often think that others won't appreciate a call, but that is often not the case.

"There are many local organisations people can contact and groups people can join both online and offline.

"Have a search and see what you can find around your interests."

Ann Johnson, chair at Forge Urban Revival, said: "We run an online live chat coffee morning each Wednesday 10-10.40am, and anyone is welcome.

"So pour a coffee or tea, and come and chat or listen with others. Visit or search for our Facebook page: Forge Urban Revival."

Chris Fox, co-ordinator at The Senior Citizens Forum, said: "During the pandemic, our volunteers support the over 50s in Telford & Wrekin through our telephone chat scheme, providing chat, support and friendship.

"People using the scheme speak highly of its benefits, so we plan to continue it indefinitely and want to include face-to-face befriending in the future.”