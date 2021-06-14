No further coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals

By Lisa O'BrienCoronavirusPublished:

There have been no further coronavirus deaths at Shropshire's hospitals, according to the latest NHS figures.

It means the death toll at the county's hospitals remains at 597.

There have been 556 deaths linked to coronavirus at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

A further 34 patients have died at Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust and there have been seven deaths at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

There have also been 271 deaths linked to coronavirus in Powys, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

Coronavirus
Health
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News