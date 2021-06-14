No further coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals

It means the death toll at the county's hospitals remains at 597.

There have been 556 deaths linked to coronavirus at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

A further 34 patients have died at Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust and there have been seven deaths at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.