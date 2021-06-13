Public call to nominate 'hospital hero' at trust's awards

Louise Barnett, chief executive at SaTH Roger Turner was the winner of the volunteer of the year award, voted for by members of the public, in the 2019 SaTH awards. Roger Turner was the winner of the volunteer of the year award, voted for by members of the public, in the 2019 SaTH awards.

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs both Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital Telford, is preparing for its first ever virtual awards ceremony.

Traditionally the trust would have held an actual physical awards ceremony, but the advent of Covid meant last year's awards did not take place, and this year's will be moving online.

The ceremony will take place on July 9.

And, after a year like no other, the trust has teamed up with the Shropshire Star to ask members of the public to nominate teams or individuals who have provided outstanding care and an exceptional level of service above and beyond the call of duty during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A shortlist will be drawn up from all of the nominations with a public vote later in the month to choose the winner who will receive the trust's 'Public Recognition Award'.

People do not have long to get their nominations in – the closing date for nominations is in just one week, on Saturday, June 19.

Louise Barnett, chief executive at SaTH, said the awards would provide a wonderful way to recognise the efforts of staff over one of the most difficult years in living memory.

She said: “We are delighted to be hosting our first virtual Trust Annual Awards on Friday, July 9. This is an exciting opportunity to celebrate the amazing achievements of colleagues and teams over the last year, of which there have been many.

“I would like to say a big thank you to the Shropshire Star for teaming up with us to launch our Public Recognition Award, which will give you, the valued members of our community, the opportunity to nominate individuals or teams who you believe have been truly outstanding in their role.

“This award, together with our other awards, will highlight the incredible work and dedication of our colleagues during our fight against Covid-19, and recognise the hard work and commitment from partners, volunteers and fundraisers.

“The Public Recognition Award is an incredibly important one because the winner will be nominated, and voted for, by you, members of the public, who are the reason we do what we do.

“Thank you for your incredible support to our staff and hospitals over the last year, we are truly grateful.”